NCOC to discuss ‘poor’ Covid-19 rules compliance outside CAIE test centres

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government commenced in-person assessments for O- and A-level students ignoring protests from students over health concerns, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday conceded there were problems with the level of compliance with Covid-19 rules outside examination centres. A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) scheduled to be held this afternoon would take up the issue of “poor” compliance, Mahmood announced in a tweet. Permission to hold exam was conditional on strict SOP observance. As more reports have come in, It is obvious that outside the exam centres the compliance is poor. This and the latest corona spread reports will be discussed in a special NCOC meeting today afternoon. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 27, 2021 “Permission to hold exams was conditional on strict SOP observance. As more reports have come in, it is obvious that outside the exam centres the compliance is poor,” he said.

“This and the latest corona spread reports will be discussed in a special NCOC meeting in the afternoon.”

The government has refused to delay exams despite the closure of schools in all neighbourhoods where the transmission rate is beyond 5 percent. The decision to hold exams comes at a time when the country is averaging 4,000 cases per day for the last two weeks.

Before the beginning of the assessments, the government had assured the protesting students that “strict implementation” of health protocols would be followed during the exams. “These are tough times, and difficult decisions have been made keeping the students’ best interest in view,” Mahmood had said.