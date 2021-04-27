NATIONAL

NCOC to discuss ‘poor’ Covid-19 rules compliance outside CAIE test centres

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government commenced in-person assessments for O- and A-level students ignoring protests from students over health concerns, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday conceded there were problems with the level of compliance with Covid-19 rules outside examination centres.

A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) scheduled to be held this afternoon would take up the issue of “poor” compliance, Mahmood announced in a tweet.

“Permission to hold exams was conditional on strict SOP observance. As more reports have come in, it is obvious that outside the exam centres the compliance is poor,” he said.

“This and the latest corona spread reports will be discussed in a special NCOC meeting in the afternoon.”

The government has refused to delay exams despite the closure of schools in all neighbourhoods where the transmission rate is beyond 5 percent. The decision to hold exams comes at a time when the country is averaging 4,000 cases per day for the last two weeks.

Before the beginning of the assessments, the government had assured the protesting students that “strict implementation” of health protocols would be followed during the exams. “These are tough times, and difficult decisions have been made keeping the students’ best interest in view,” Mahmood had said.

“British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs [standard operating procedures] and we will monitor them closely,” he added, wishing all the students taking exams his very best.

Last year, Cambridge International had cancelled all exams that were scheduled to be held in the country in May and June at Islamabad’s request and in view of the pandemic.

However, this year, it announced it would be cancelling in-person exams in a “very small” number of countries — 10, including the United Kingdom — and would award students grades based on their teachers’ assessment, or expected grades.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Lahore High Court (LHC), Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Sindh High Court (SHC) had dismissed separate petitions challenging the physical presence of students in O- and A-level exams and seeking a switch to school-assessed grades.

The petitions were filed by students in each of the four high courts against the Cambridge Assessment International Education’s (CAIE) decision and the government’s approval for holding in-person exams in Pakistan.

In March, the government had closed down all educational institutions in several major cities and Islamabad initially for two weeks, but later extended the duration until April 11, after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Staff Report

