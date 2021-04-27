HEADLINES

Information minister lists China, Iran as backup in case of oxygen shortage

By News Desk

Pakistan will import oxygen from China or Iran to deal with the growing number of cases of the coronavirus if the situation worsens, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

The minister was addressing a press conference where he was speaking about the coronavirus situation in the country.

While naming Iran and China as options, the minister explained that it was difficult to bring oxygen into the country from other states as it is not possible to transport it into the country via air.

“Oxygen has to be transported via land,” he said.

The minister spoke about the coronavirus vaccination process, adding that two million Pakistanis had received the coronavirus jab till now. “More than one billion people across the world have gotten vaccinated,” he said, urging Pakistanis not to be hesitant regarding the vaccine’s side effects.

However, the minister said vaccines were a short-term solution to the problem and its results would take time to have an impact.

Speaking about the electoral reforms, Chaudhry said the prime minister, in a meeting today, had asked for a report on the issue.

“The technical part of electronic machines have been completed,” he said.

Previous articleAs US troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Scientists urged to play role in combating health misinformation campaigns

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) and scientists in general to play...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iqbal says building Narowal sports complex ‘his only crime’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the only charge against him was that he had built the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PHC grants pre-arrest bail to Safdar in wealth case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar Awan in assets...
Read more
NATIONAL

Truce holds in Kashmir, giving shell-shocked residents uneasy peace

ISLAMABAD: The guns have gone silent, schools have reopened and the bunkers are empty along the restive Line of Control (LoC) with India, but...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC scraps all exams as Covid-19 cases rise

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government commenced in-person assessments for O- and A-level students ignoring protests from students over health concerns, Minister for Education...
Read more
NATIONAL

Domestic oxygen production capacity being augmented: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said the government was increasing the domestic production of oxygen to support the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Iqbal says building Narowal sports complex ‘his only crime’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the only charge against him was that he had built the...

PHC grants pre-arrest bail to Safdar in wealth case

Truce holds in Kashmir, giving shell-shocked residents uneasy peace

Lahore admin warns of curfew as Covid-19 cases rise

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.