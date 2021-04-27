FIA prober removed ahead of Tareen’s meeting with Imran

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday removed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer heading the investigation against estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in last year’s sugar scam.

The development took place a day before a likely meeting of the posse of disgruntled PTI MPs — led by Tareen — with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

The agency registered three cases against the two on charges of corporate fraud and money laundering in March. Tareen rejected the “fabricated” charge sheet, denying any wrongdoing.

“The head of the sugar scam inquiry team FIA Lahore chapter’s Director Mohammad Rizwan has been removed from the investigation with immediate effect,” a local publication quoted a source as saying. Rizwan’s removal, it said, was the main demand of the group.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Rizwan has also been transferred from his present posting.

The official had not only booked Tareen and his son but also registered cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz in the scam.

The probe under Rizwan had detected Rs110 billion earning by the sugar cartel in 2020 alone through “speculative pricing” — a practice prevalent in the markets where price movements of commodities are highly frequent and volatile.

“It has transpired that sugar industry barons, sugar-brokers & their satta-agents (speculative pricing players), in active connivance with sugar-mills, have transformed into a clandestine sugar satta-mafia and are operating in a collusive but secret-mode, especially through electronic means/ WhatsApp groups to dishonestly and fraudulently maneuver, manipulate and artificially hike sugar prices, amidst hoax of impending sugar-stocks shortages (while sugar-stocks are lying ‘unsold’ or ‘sold/un-lifted’ in mills & godowns and demand-supply gap is artificial),” an earlier FIA inquiry against the cartel said.

“The satta-mafia had already fraudulently ramped-up the (speculative) ex-mill price by Rs20/kg in last one year (from Rs70/kg on Feb 11, 2020 to Rs90 per kg on March 21, 2021; they are now conspiring to pump it upwards to Rs110 per kg in Ramzan,” it added.

Tareen had returned to Pakistan in November after ending his seven-month-long self-imposed exile after falling out with Prime Minister Imran Khan following an inquiry into the last year’s sugar scandal that accused several sugar producers — including him — of “underreported sales and fraud”.

At the time, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar had declared sugar-producing units under Tareen’s JDW-Group were found guilty of “double billing” and “over-invoicing” as well as “corporate fraud”.

Tareen had rejected the findings of the Sugar Inquiry Commission. “I am shocked at the kind of false allegations levelled against me. I have always run a clean business. All Pakistan knows I always pay full price to my growers,” he had said in a tweet.

“I DO NOT maintain 2 sets of Books. I pay all my taxes diligently. I will answer every allegation and be vindicated IA.”