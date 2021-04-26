Everything must be done to avoid India-like oxygen shortage in Pakistan: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has expressed alarm and worry over the oxygen shortage in the country amid rising cases of Covid-19.

In a statement, Shehbaz said all stakeholders must formulate a strategy on emergent grounds to save the country from a crisis like the one prevailing in India. He urged the government to come up with a better strategy to deal with the new virus variants detected in the country. He proposed that the successful model devised by him during the dengue crisis could also be used.

Shehbaz warned that any confusion, hesitation or procrastination at this lethal stage of Covid-19 in the country would prove to be a fatal mistake.

He said what can be learnt from the world right now is that the only way to defeat this pandemic is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.

The National Assembly opposition leader said it was the government’s criminal negligence that it did not stand for the adequate amount of vaccines which led to the surge of spread in the country.

He stressed that a clear and decisive mindset is needed for crucial administrative decisions right now. A true understanding of the on-ground situation, reliable statistical data and appropriate actions need to be ascertained at all costs, he added.

Shehbaz said daily consultation with all provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan should be held on an everyday basis.

He urged the nation to cooperate with national institutions in the implementation and practice of Covid-19 protocols. He also asked all public leaders to spread awareness among the people and pursue them to observe precautions.

The PML-N president asked the government to do the wise thing by restoring local bodies so that they could be used effectively in the fight against the new coronavirus.