Sindh seeks army deployment to enforce health guidelines

KARACHI: Amid the increasing number of the Covid-19 cases, the Sindh government on Sunday sought deployment of the Pakistan Army in order to effectively enforce pandemic restrictions across the province.

The provincial home ministry has written a letter to the federal Ministry of Interior, seeking deployment of the military troops in the province to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) implementation alongside district administration under article 245 of the constitution.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Khan had announced that the government will seek the military’s help to enforce the guidelines.

Warning that the country could face the same situation as in India, he had appealed to the public to adhere to the government-prescribed guidelines to control the third peak.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19, the prime minister had said if the SOPs are not followed, the government will be forced to impose sweeping restrictions.

“If a lockdown is imposed the working class will suffer the most,” he said.