Covid-19 death toll inches down to 118

ISLAMABAD: The national caseload of active Covid-19 cases reached 88,698 with 5,611 more people testing positive for the contagion disease on Sunday and 3,324 people recovering from it.

During the last 24 hours, 118 people died of coronavirus-related complications. The data showed that of these, 110 were under treatment in hospitals while the remaining eight had isolated in their respective quarantine centres or homes. 40 of the deceased were on oxygen.

Most of the deaths have occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities: Multan 85 per cent, Mardan 60 per cent, Gujranwala 88 per cent and Lahore 84 per cent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of the patient) was occupied in four major cities: Swabi 75 per cent, Gujranwala 85 per cent, Peshawar 80 per cent and Swat 68 per cent.

Around 531 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-positive person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 55,128 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday — including 12,104 in Sindh, 28,207 in Punjab, 7,848 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,171 in Islamabad, 1,229 in Balochistan, 386 in GB, and 1,183 in AJK.

Around 689,812 people have recovered from the disease so far, making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio.

Since the outbreak in February last year, a total of 795,627 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under-treatment patients: 16,463 in AJK, 21,618 in Balochistan, 5,253 in GB, 72,981 in Islamabad, 113,121 in KP, 288,598 in Punjab and 277,593 in Sindh.

About 17,117 deaths were recorded in the country. 4,593 perished in Sindh, 7,964 in Punjab, 3,103 in KP, 660 in Islamabad, 232 in Balochistan, 104 in GB and 461 in AJK.

A total of 11,538,771 samples have been tested so far, while 633 hospitals are equipped with Covid-related facilities. Some 5,791 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country.