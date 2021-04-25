Bilawal demands PM Imran’s resignation over inflation in country

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday demanded the resignation of the prime minister once again, this time stating that PM Imran Khan should accept responsibility for inflation in the country and go home.

Bilawal said that leaders around the world think of ways to provide relief to the public but on the other hand, Imran Khan mulls new techniques to collect charity from the masses.

People will not forgive the prime minister who imposed heavy taxes on them over demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.

The PPP chairman maintained that PM Imran has no empathy for poor and said that the only change the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government brought is to provide relief to investors while inflation hits common man hard.

“Those talking against corruption have forced commoners to stand in long queues to get sugar,” the PPP chairman said, adding that the inflation was the highest it had ever been in the country.

“A 100 per cent increase in the prices of medicines is tantamount to depriving the common man the right to life,” he added.

Bilawal lamented that PM Imran did not seem to care about the parents who were unable to pay their children’s school fee.

Bilawal questioned that if three years aren’t enough for the government to bring the “change”, why has medical treatment become so expensive at the government-run hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the last eight years.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it is not time for political point-scoring but to save the country and the nation from the coronavirus.

All politicians including Bilawal should put politics aside for some time and play their role to combat Covid-19 so that human lives could be saved.

She said this while talking to the media at a corona vaccination centre in Sialkot on Sunday.

The SACM said that the government had decided to close those districts which had above 5 per cent corona positivity rate. She said that at present hospitals in Punjab were being provided with oxygen and ventilators.

“We have to take all possible precautions to avoid the coronavirus as its spread had wreaked havoc on India,” she said.

Firdous said that the cooperation of people was essential to deal with such an emergency and coronavirus could only be defeated with the cooperation of people.

The SACM said that all necessary goods would be sent to India on a humanitarian basis as a goodwill gesture.

She said that the Punjab government is using all available resources for maximum coronavirus vaccination and working day and night to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

Firdous said that the Punjab government had so far vaccinated more than 934,000 people against coronavirus.

On average, more than 25,000 people are being vaccinated against Covid-19 daily basis, she added.