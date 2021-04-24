Technical institutes to be established around SEZs: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that clusters of technical institutes would be established around the new Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

In a tweet on Saturday, the CPEC Authority chairman said the new clusters would help create numerous new jobs.

Asim Bajwa said, “Preparing youth for jobs in CPEC projects is our top priority under a comprehensive plan.” He said that Gwadar Technical Institute to cater for new industry in the free zone is coming up fast.

According to a CPEC Authority official, the mega project would move forward with more strength during the current year and the years ahead, which would further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. Their strategic relationship, which is being strengthened with every passing day, is of great importance both on regional as well as international fronts, the official said.

He said in the next phase, four important sectors, including industry, agriculture, socio-economic development and Gwadar New City, would progress at fast pace.

The official said nine out of 22 energy projects have been completed, while five mega electricity projects in Thar, Kohala, Azad Pattan and other areas are in the pipeline. After completion of all the projects, Pakistan would not only become self-sufficient in the energy with addition of 17,000 MW electricity to the national grid, but would also be able to export it.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, in a recent statement, had also expressed satisfaction over the progress of CPEC projects, the official said.

He said at present, work on four Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is underway. Some 2,000 local and foreign investors have expressed their intention to invest in the Rashakai SEZ.

The Rashakai SEZ, the official said, would spread over 1,000 acres of land. The federal government had decided to develop it into three phases. About 247 acres of land would be developed in the first phase, 355 acres in the second phase and 399 acres in the last phase.

Similarly, 210 MW electricity would be provided to the zone in three phases whereas the government has also allocated Rs1.203 billion for provision of gas, the official said.

He said over 400 industrial units, including garments and textile, domestic goods, electronics, electricity accessories, pharmaceuticals and others, would be set up in the zone.

The official said the Allama Iqbal Zone Faisalabad is being completed on priority, which would create around 250,000 jobs for the locals.