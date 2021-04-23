Pakistan likely to face upcoming climate changes due to geographical location: USAID

ISLAMABAD: United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Energy Office Director Don McCubbin has said Pakistan is likely to face the upcoming climate changes due to its geographical location.

He stated this in a recent webinar organised by the USAID regarding “Earth Day” in Islamabad.

McCubbin said that issues like climate change, water shortage and air pollution are directly linked to Earth Day and Pakistan is challenged to face the upcoming climate changes due to its geographical location.

He further said that Pakistan is one of the countries, where highest temperatures are recorded. To address such issues, the Pakistan and US governments have been working on projects to generate electricity without pollution and overcome water storage, he said.

McCubbin also noted that under the USAID-Pakistan partnership programme, $171 million have been spent on the Tarbela, Gomal Zam, Satpara and Golen Gol hydropower projects. In addition, there are three ongoing projects, including Kaitu Weir, Tarbela Dam and Mangla Dam rehabilitations, costing $256 million.

USAID’s Energy Project Management Specialist Nadeem Habib said that the USAID is partnered with the government of Pakistan on 11 wind energy and four solar energy projects, which together add 860 MW of clean energy to the national grid. These projects will help Pakistan meet its goal of having 30 per cent of the national energy supply from renewable and clean energy resources, he said, adding that the USAID has also participated in energy transmission and distribution in Pakistan, such as the Champee Transmission line.

“We have worked with the Pakistani government to build the capacity of the National Transmission and Despatch Company to expand the institution,” Habib said. “USAID has also been working with energy distribution companies to bring in new technologies, such as smart electricity meters, which were introduced in 2013-14 by USAID in collaboration with Pakistani government to continue to improve the transmission and distribution sector.”