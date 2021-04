Three special trains will be operational during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays under the purview of Pakistan Railways, it emerged on Thursday.

According to details, the trains will run from Quetta to Rawalpindi, Karachi to Peshawar, and Karachi to Lahore. However, as per the government directives to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the trains will only operate at 70 per cent capacity.

The special trains will be equipped with Economy, Business, AC and AC Lower coaches, said sources.