HEADLINES

HEC warns public against fake attestation agents

By News Desk

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Thursday issued a warning to the general public, advising them to be wary of the individuals who are masquerading as “attestation agents”.

The HEC said that it had been brought to the attention of the body that certain individuals are posing as attestation agents and trick people with offers of helping them get their degrees attested.

The individuals use fake stamps and tickets on real degrees and transcripts. All such degrees and transcripts, with fake stamps, are liable to be confiscated when submitted to HEC, the body warned.

“All concerned are advised to be extremely careful in this regard, and follow the prescribed procedure for attestation instead of engaging potentially fraudulent agents,” it added.

Previous articleDissent in the bench as SC resumes Justice Isa hearing
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Dissent in the bench as SC resumes Justice Isa hearing

The larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) showed its members at odds with each other as they resumed the hearing of Justice Qazi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends detention of Asif in NAB case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PML-N MP Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case until May...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top Pakistan, Turkish, Afghan diplomats to discuss Afghan peace prospects

ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Turkey will hold talks in Istanbul on Friday, Ankara said, after a wider Afghan peace conference was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tareen says assured meeting with Imran

LAHORE: The ice between Imran Khan and his once close friend Jahangir Tareen appears to be breaking as the disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ties with Iran heading towards positivity, cooperation: Qureshi

TEHRAN: After concluding his visit to Iran, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said ties between Islamabad and Tehran have taken a direction...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC grants bail anew to Shehbaz in wealth case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday approved the post-arrest bail request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and National Assembly Opposition Leader...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Tareen says assured meeting with Imran

LAHORE: The ice between Imran Khan and his once close friend Jahangir Tareen appears to be breaking as the disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader...

Ties with Iran heading towards positivity, cooperation: Qureshi

LHC grants bail anew to Shehbaz in wealth case

NAB summons Punjab minister in sugar probe

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.