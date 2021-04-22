HEC warns public against fake attestation agents

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Thursday issued a warning to the general public, advising them to be wary of the individuals who are masquerading as “attestation agents”.

The HEC said that it had been brought to the attention of the body that certain individuals are posing as attestation agents and trick people with offers of helping them get their degrees attested.

The individuals use fake stamps and tickets on real degrees and transcripts. All such degrees and transcripts, with fake stamps, are liable to be confiscated when submitted to HEC, the body warned.

“All concerned are advised to be extremely careful in this regard, and follow the prescribed procedure for attestation instead of engaging potentially fraudulent agents,” it added.