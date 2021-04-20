Qureshi to visit Iran to discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is scheduled to pay a three-day official visit to Iran from Tuesday (today) to discuss bilateral relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

The statement said Qureshi will have delegation-level talks with his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, to review the bilateral relations with a view to further deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides are expected to discuss regional security including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and Kashmir dispute, said the statement, adding that deliberations on strengthening regional cooperation under the Tehran-based Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) will be held.

During the visit, Qureshi will also call on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, according to the statement.

The foreign minister’s visit to Iran is part of the regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, according to MoFA.