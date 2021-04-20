CITY

Afridi, Saudi ambassador vow to take friendship to new highs

The Saudi ambassador expressed gratitude to Afridi and said that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would take their bilateral relations to new highs

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi called on Saudi Arabia Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here on Tuesday and exchanged views on the matters of mutual interest.

Afridi also congratulated the royal family of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the birth of son of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Afridi lauded the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in taking care of the Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia in this age of coronavirus pandemic.

The Saudi ambassador expressed gratitude to Afridi and said that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would take their bilateral relations to new highs.

Previous articleCabinet defers construction of multi-storey building on railways’ land
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Cabinet defers construction of multi-storey building on railways’ land

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday deferred the case of construction of a multi-storey building on railways’ land in the cantonment area of Nowshera. Sources said...
Read more
CITY

Minister faces students’ wrath over decision to hold CAIE examinations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood’s announcement of holding Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) examinations as per schedule sans any delay or cancellation amid...
Read more
CITY

WCLA starts conservation of Golden Mosque

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started conservation of the Sonehri Masjid (golden mosque) located at Chowk Rang Mehal with the estimated...
Read more
CITY

CITY NOTES: Voices of reason fall silent

Journalists had a torrid time of it last week, for while they were engaged by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests at the arrest of...
Read more
CITY

KP issues updated restrictions to combat third Covid-19 wave

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department on Saturday issued fresh restrictions ordering the closure of markets and bazaars across the province by 6:00 pm. The notification...
Read more
CITY

Judge admonishes FIA over ‘poor performance’ in harassment cases

KARACHI: A court in Karachi on Saturday admonished the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigating cases of harassment of women on social...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Leeds United hold Liverpool amid furious response to ESL

LONDON: Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw away to Leeds United on Monday in a match overshadowed by the furious response to the Merseysiders’...

PM wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery from Covid-19

SC seeks Justice Isa’s response on three financial questions

Asad Umar’s assessment of Pakistan’s economy 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.