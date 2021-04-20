Afridi, Saudi ambassador vow to take friendship to new highs

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi called on Saudi Arabia Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here on Tuesday and exchanged views on the matters of mutual interest.

Afridi also congratulated the royal family of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the birth of son of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Afridi lauded the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in taking care of the Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia in this age of coronavirus pandemic.

The Saudi ambassador expressed gratitude to Afridi and said that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would take their bilateral relations to new highs.