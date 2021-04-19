Police taken hostage by TLP released after talks: minister

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has released 11 security personnel it had taken hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced in the early hours of Monday.

The situation escalated when supporters and activists of the hardline religious party protesting at Chowk Yateem Khana neighbourhood on Sunday barged into the Nawankot police station and “brutally tortured” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umar Farooq before taking custody of five officials, including Farooq.

However, in a subsequent statement, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the attackers had kidnapped 12 police officials, including Farooq, and taken them to their headquarters.

آج صبح پٹرول بموں اور تیزاب کی بوتلوں سے لیس متشدد جتھے نواں کوٹ پولیس سٹیشن پر حملہ آور ہوئے۔ جہاں رینجرز اور پولیس اہلکار محبوس ہوگئے اور تقریباً 6پولیس اہلکار زخمی ہوئے۔ متشدد جتھے DSP نواں کوٹ سمیت 12پولیس والوں کو اسلحے کے زور پر اغواء کرکے اپنے مرکز میں لے گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/K8UFq4Xkv2 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 18, 2021

“Talks have started with the TLP. The first round went well and the second round will take place after Suhoor [today],” Rasheed said in a video message.

نیوز اپڈیٹ

اسلام آباد: 19 اپریل

وفاقی وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد کا اہم ویڈیو پیغام جاری pic.twitter.com/kvXqVjWP9U — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 18, 2021

“The group has released 11 personnel who were made hostages and have gone into the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque [Yateem Khana Chowk]. The police have also stepped back.”

He expressed hope that the rest of the matters would be resolved with the militant group in the second round.

“These negotiations were held successfully by the Punjab government. We hope that the second meeting after Suhoor will also prove fruitful and matters will be resolved amicably [between the government and the TLP],” the minister added.

Rasheed’s statement comes in stark contrast to his earlier statement wherein he had categorically dismissed the reports of the government holding talks with the group. “No negotiation process is underway with the TLP,” said the minister late on Sunday.

A case was also registered of the incident under the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the police said that Lahore police chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar had himself participated in the operation to free the officials. “Police contingents, as well as Rangers, have been deployed at sensitive areas across the city,” the spokesperson said.

The protest in the limits of Nawankot police station has dispersed and police and Rangers are present on the scene, he added.

The “miscreants” who attacked the police station were armed and attacked security personnel with petrol bombs, a police statement said, adding that “at least one oil tanker with 50,000 litres of petrol has been taken by the miscreants to the markaz [headquarters].”

“They are throwing petrol bombs and stones at security officials, and also shooting bullets as the result of which 11 officials are injured,” Lahore police spokesman Arif Rana told Reuters on Sunday.

Shafiq Amini, a spokesman for the group, posted a video clip on social media saying that police moved in on the party’s supporters at the group’s offices in Lahore at about 8:00 am.

Amini said several of the group’s supporters were killed and others wounded in the violence.

The group had called on the government to “honour” what it said was a commitment it made in February to his party to expel the French ambassador over the publication in France of blasphemous caricatures in France of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel Marc Baréty. The government said that it only committed to discussing the matter in Parliament.

The authorities responded by arresting the group chief Saad Rizvi, prompting his supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across the country. At least four people were killed, hundreds injured, and thousands arrested. The government later banned the group.

News channels have been barred from providing coverage of the group since it was banned and on Sunday mobile and internet services were down in the Yateem Khana neighbourhood.

Roads leading to the headquarters of the group, in Chowk Yateem Khana, were blocked.

Since early Sunday morning, supporters of TLP have been sharing videos on social media of what they said were clashes with police, and hashtags supporting the group have been trending in Pakistan.

The videos, which could not be independently verified, showed thousands of protesters clashing with police in riot gear, as clouds of tear gas hung in the air and the crackle of gunfire could be heard. Other videos showed injured protesters being carried away.