Imran announces to launch global campaign against blasphemy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced to launch along with the leaders of the Muslim world a global campaign to fight blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Margalla Highway in Islamabad, the prime minister regretted: “ln our country, it is a great misfortune that our political parties and religious parties use Islam wrongly and use it such that they deal damage to their own country.”

His statement comes as violent protests launched by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have wreaked havoc in the country, with its supporters and police clashing in major cities, including Lahore and Islamabad.

“The protests and violence will do no harm to the West[ern countries where blasphemy was committed], but inflict damage on your own people,” he said.

The prime minister said that such actions did not benefit Islam in any way and no loss was dealt to the country in which the blasphemous act was committed. “Instead, only Pakistan suffered a loss.”

Imran observed that people of Pakistan loved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and nowhere in any country had he seen “the kind of attachment with religion and love for Prophet (PBUH) as in our country”.

“I am saddened that many times this love is misused,” he said.

Pakistan, the prime minister said, was founded in the name of Islam and stressed that no one should cast doubt about any other person as to how deep he respected the Prophet (PBUH).

Imran further said an organised, international campaign against blasphemy at forums such as the European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) would have a strong impact compared to the protests.

The prime minister said he had sent letters to leaders of the Muslim world for the purpose.

“I want this issue to be resolved once and forever so that nobody in the world could ever dare to commit blasphemy against our beloved Prophet (PBUH),” he said.

Earlier, the prime minister performed the groundbreaking of the 35-kilometre-long Margalla Highway that will also connect the Rawalpindi Ring Road and reduce travel time.

The Margalla Avenue is part of Islamabad’s master plan prepared in 1960 but it could not be constructed yet.

The project is being carried out by Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and National Logistic Cell (NLC) on a fast track basis.

In the first phase, the work will start at Bhara Kahu Bypass which will connect Margalla Highway with Murree Road.

CLIMATE DRIVE:

On the occasion, the prime minister said the government was committed to making a green and clean environment in view of the country’s vulnerability to changing climate.

He expressed concern that only 600 million trees were planted since the foundation of the country more than seven decades ago and regretted that 80 percent of Changa Manga Forest Park and the entire Kundian forests in Mianwali were eradicated through ruthless deforestation.

He said Pakistan was going to face a water shortage in the years to come and was the second country after Egypt for having a dearth of water.

Imran said the long-delayed Margalla Highway project was significant to ease the traffic problems of Islamabad, as its population swelled by 1.5 times in 20 years.

He clarified that the highway would not disturb the natural environment of Margalla Hills by passing through it, but in fact, would act as its protective barrier to avert encroachment.

He said the project would remove the bottlenecks at Galiyat, ensure smooth flow of traffic and thus lead to tourist influx.

Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed termed Prime Minister Imran a true lover of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who had raised the issue of blasphemy and Islamophobia at international forums.

He said the life and personality of the prime minister was all about struggle and expressed confidence that he would succeed in defeating the enemies of Islam.

“The corrupt, dishonest, and sluggish opposition would do no harm to Imran Khan,” he declared.

He said the Margalla Highway project would do great benefit to the residents of Islamabad and adjoining areas in easing up the travel problems.

The Margalla Highway will link the Grand Trunk road with the Murree Road and traverse through the capitals’ north along the Margalla hills while also touching the Constitution Avenue.

Starting from Sangjani on G.T. Road, the road will link at Satra Meel at Murree Road. A change in the alignment of the road was made to link it up with the Rawalpindi Ring Road. The earlier plans were to connect it to Murree road at Bharakahu, a suburb of Islamabad.