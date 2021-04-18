Still, We Can Do More

Even though the world has been slowly recovering from COVID-19, there have been unnecessary fears and panic among the people about the so-called new waves of the coronavirus. Despite many of my previous letters on the pandemic right from the start, I am writing this one with the strong intention of cutting all COVID-related rumours to zero. First up, let there be no false information about the pandemic and vaccines. The international organisations like the WHO and the media houses worldwide should still strengthen their “campaigns for ending this virus era” by means of daily updates and accurate information. Also, there have been misconceptions and wrong speculations about the corona lockdowns. Almost all the countries have started thinking of doing away with further lockdowns and instead they have been following some other protocols sans lockdown. Way forward, indeed! In fact, I have made it clear to many people in my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin and Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu that there is no need of further lockdowns until the people do not violate important COVID norms like wearing a mask. More to the point, the people have been the byproducts resulting from emotional burden and workload. They would react and act upon any emotional or emergency appeal. Recently my native areas like Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli had witnessed a spurt of people from all walks. They all had converged together to celebrate a recent annual religious event called “Panguni Uthiram” in Tamil. Similarly, people from the East and the West in general feel inclined to accept the emotional and empathetic calls. Therefore, it is time to make the people not only stand up to the current corona challenges but also follow the COVID guidelines emotionally. Each life matters. All the lives lost cannot be taken lightly. Keeping the overall well-being in mind, countries must work towards this direction and make the people much more empathetic with the current situation in order to fix and finish the pandemic spree permanently.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai

