Smart quarantine in ten Rawalpindi neighbourhoods

RAWALPINDI: At least ten neighbourhoods in Rawalpindi on Sunday were placed under smart quarantine in the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The lockdown was imposed in Adiala Road, Mohalla Gulshan, Hashmi Colony, and other residential places.

The decision was taken after the nation reported 149 deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 756,285. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 16,243.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 6,127 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now, 7,430 people have lost their lives to the disease in Punjab; 4,551 in Sindh; 2,867 in KP; 636 in Islamabad; 433 in Azad Kashmir; 223 in Balochistan; and 103 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 272,197 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 267,572 in Punjab; 105,438 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 69,556 in Islamabad; 20,822 in Balochistan; 15,524 in Azad Kashmir and 5,176 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 11,144,367 tests and 71,836 in the last 24 hours. 659,483 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,446 patients are in critical condition.