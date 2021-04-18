CITY

In-person classes for grades 9-12 to begin from Monday

By Staff Report

LAHORE: In-person classes for classes 9-12 in coronavirus-affected districts of Punjab will resume from Monday with 50 per cent attendance on alternate days, provincial Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Sunday.

“Classes 9,10,11,12 will open tomorrow April 19th, 2021 with 50% students on Monday and 50% on Thursday,” he said in a tweet.

In March, educational institutions in seven cities of Punjab were closed down for two weeks in light of rising Covid-19 cases.

Raas said that a staggered approach will be implemented in order to mitigate the virus spread.

He was referring to an earlier tweet in which he had announced the resumptions of classes for grades 9-12 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The minister had said the remaining districts would follow their regular schedule.

Staff Report

