US sanctions Pakistani company for interference in 2020 elections

United States President Joe Biden has signed an executive order sanctioning 32 individuals that interfered in the 2020 elections on behalf of a Russian network, including 10 individuals from a Pakistan.

The order, titled ‘Executive Order Blocking Property With Respect To Specified Harmful Foreign Activities Of The Government Of The Russian Federation’, was issued on Thursday. Therein, a Pakistani company by the name Second Eye Solution, also known as Forwarders, was declared as part of the network that created and sold fraudulent identities and assisted the Internet Research Agency (IRA) in concealing its identity to evade sanctions.

The IRA is a Russian troll farm that Office of Foreign Assets Control, OFAC, designated pursuant to E.O. 13848 in 2018 for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Other than the company, six individuals were identified as having been instrumental in processing payment for fraudulent identities.

The issuance from the US Treasurary Department identified Shahzad Ahmed, 33, from Lahore; Syed Johar Husnain, 33, from Karachi; Muhammad Khizar Hiyat, 26, from Karachi, Moshin Raza, 32, from Karachi; Mujtaba Ali Raza, 33, from Karachi; Syed Ali Raza, 28, from Karachi, and others.