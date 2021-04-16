HEADLINES

Shaukat Tarin becomes finance minister in another cabinet reshuffle

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again reshuffled his cabinet with a major focus on the economy.

Shaukat Tarin has been appointed the new finance minister who replaces Hammad Azhar. Hammad, who had been appointed as the finance minister recently in place of Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has been appointed as the minister for power.

He replaced Omar Ayub who has been appointed as the minister of economic affairs. Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz have also switched ministries with each other as Fawad is once again the information minister, and Faraz has been appointed minister for science and technology.

Khusro Bakhtiar, who was working as the federal minister of economic affairs, has been appointed as minister of industries and production.

