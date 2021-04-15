The return of Shahbaz Sharif

PML(N) President Mian Shahbaz Sharif has been granted bail after languishing in NAB custody followed by judicial custody for nearly half a year without any charge having been established against him. With the PPP and the PML(N) currently involved in an acrimonious tit-for-tat debate some of the PPP leaders have termed the release of the PML(N) President, son Hamza Sharif and the relief provided by the Lahore High Court to party Vice President Maryam Nawaz as sufficient evidence of the PML(N) having cut a deal with the patrons of the BAP.

Being the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Mian Shahbaz Sharif will have to win back the confidence of the PPP and ANP to jointly confront the PTI government

With the PML(N) President’s return, Vice President Maryam would be taking a backseat, at least for the time being. Mian Shahbaz however faces multiple challenges in days to come, the foremost being to keep the PML(N) one piece. He is known to be a softliner favoring negotiations over confrontation. In his absence, the PML(N) led by Vice President Maryam Nawaz had decided to work with other components of the PDM to seek government change through confrontational tactics. The policy was endorsed by the PML(N)’s permanent Quaid Nawaz Sharif. Mian Shahbaz is unlikely to reverse the policy overnight as he has never defied his elder brother. He is instead likely to consult the PML(N)’s permanent guide before formulating the line of action.

The PDM’s policy of changing the government by building pressure through collective resignations, rallies and processions, has failed to achieve its aim and has even caused a split in the PDM. The Sharif brothers may agree on a mix of agitation and parliamentary struggle in days to come. Agitation can thus be put on the backburner when struggle in Parliament is seen to produce better results while the party could revert to the policy of confrontation when the government is seen to have been sufficiently weakened and could be removed through a coup de grâce. A mixed policy of the sort could provide opportunity to both Shahbaz Sharif and Ms Maryam Nawaz to display their talents. It might even bring back the PPP and the ANP to the PDM fold.