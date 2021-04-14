Registrar office directed fix appeals in references against Nawaz Sharif: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has instructed its registrar office (RO) to fix appeals for hearing under Covid-19 policy in graft references pertaining Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment and the Avenfield property against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani disposed of the petition of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the early hearing of the above appeals.

At the outset of the hearing, the registrar office produced its report to the bench regarding the policies for the fixation of cases in wake of the third wave of Covid-19.

The court asked the NAB that if a representative of Nawaz Sharif was required to be appointed or not. The bench remarked that all appeals would be heard together, adding that there were a total of six appeals that were pending before this court filed by NAB, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar.

The NAB informed the court that Special Prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana had been infected by Covid-19, while Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi had also symptoms of the virus. Both couldn’t appear before the court under their current circumstances.

The court subsequently disposed of the NAB’s plea for early fixation of appeals and instructed the registrar office to fix the cases for hearing as per the policy.

It may be mentioned here that NAB had filed an appeal against the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif from the Flagship Investment reference and also pleaded to extend his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

Nawaz Sharif had moved appeals against his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield Property references while his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar had challenged their imprisonment sentence only in Avenfield apartments case announced by the an accountability court in Islamabad.