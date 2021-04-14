Court extends PML-N leader’s bail period

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif until April 27 in a case pertaining to allegedly maligning state institutions.

Additional District And Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas heard the case. At the outset of the hearing, Latif’s counsel presented a Covid-19 diagnosis report of his client, showing him infected with the disease.

“My client has tested positive Covid-19 and currently is in self-isolation,” he said.

The court while suspecting the report had been falsified ordered Latif to undergo another test and directed concerned authorities to verify the results before presenting it before the court.

Later, the court accepted the request of the PML-N leader seeking exemption from the hearing and extended his interim bail until April 27.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Latif deliberately defamed the state institutions and uttering hate speeches.

The applicant, Jameel Saleem, had urged the authorities to take action against the MP under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016.