NATIONAL

Court extends PML-N leader’s bail period

By INP

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif until April 27 in a case pertaining to allegedly maligning state institutions.

Additional District And Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas heard the case. At the outset of the hearing, Latif’s counsel presented a Covid-19 diagnosis report of his client, showing him infected with the disease.

“My client has tested positive Covid-19 and currently is in self-isolation,” he said.

The court while suspecting the report had been falsified ordered Latif to undergo another test and directed concerned authorities to verify the results before presenting it before the court.

Later, the court accepted the request of the PML-N leader seeking exemption from the hearing and extended his interim bail until April 27.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Latif deliberately defamed the state institutions and uttering hate speeches.

The applicant, Jameel Saleem, had urged the authorities to take action against the MP under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016.

Previous articleBabar dethrones Kohli as world’s leading ODI batsman
Next articleGovt urged to resolve Malam Jabba resort issue
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Registrar office directed fix appeals in references against Nawaz Sharif: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has instructed its registrar office (RO) to fix appeals for hearing under Covid-19 policy in graft references pertaining...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran greets Sikhs on Baisakhi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wished a "happy Baisakhi festival" to members of the Sikh community. "We have granted Sikh Diaspora & Indian...
Read more
NATIONAL

Akram calls for infrastructure investment facility for developing states

NEW YORK: Pakistan Ambassador at the United Nations Munir Akram has urged the global community to support efforts to mobilise public and private investment...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC put govt, others on notice in challenge to Senate chairman polls

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the federal government, incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, the Senate secretariat and others...
Read more
HEADLINES

Housing sector’s promotion to strengthen national economy, industrial growth: PM

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government's special focus on housing and construction sector would strengthen the national economy, stabilize industrial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bajwa, Blinken discuss peace process as US readies to quit Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Hours after Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Housing sector’s promotion to strengthen national economy, industrial growth: PM

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government's special focus on housing and construction sector would strengthen the national economy, stabilize industrial...

Bajwa, Blinken discuss peace process as US readies to quit Afghanistan

As Biden’s emissaries go to Taiwan, China terms exercises ‘combat drills’

SHC seeks NAB’s response in PPP leader’s petition challenging sentence

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.