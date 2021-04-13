NATIONAL

Ruet to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) will meet in Peshawar today to sight the moon and announce the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

The meeting is likely to be joined by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai for the first time.

Last week, RHC chief Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad told a press conference that Popalzai, who headed the unofficial moon-sighting body at the historic Qasim Ali Khan Mosque in Peshawar, would extend full cooperation to the central Ruet body.

He said that the meeting would be held in Peshawar to develop consensus about the start of Ramadan across the country the same day and ensure that no one complains about the sighting of the moon.

The start of the month is determined by the lunar calendar that, unlike the Gregorian calendar, follows a 29- or 30-day cycle determined by the cycle of the moon.

This will be the first Ramadan moon sighting under the new chairman — Azad who is also Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid in Lahore — who was appointed by the government in December last, in place of Mufti Muneebur Rehman who was removed following a 23-year stint.

The meeting of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs at Pakistan Secretariat.

The meetings of provincial, district, and zonal committees will be held at their respective provincial and district headquarters.

Subsequently, the chairman will announce the decision of moon sighting or otherwise on the basis of information received.

