Akram extends Ramadan greetings

NEW YORK: Pakistan Ambassador at the UN Munir Akram greeted Muslims around the world on Tuesday as they marked the start of Ramadan a month that “teaches us patience and tolerance”.

People in Pakistan will begin fasting a day later, on Wednesday [tomorrow], due to a slight difference in moon-sighting methodology in which some countries declare the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.

“Ramadan is a month of reflection, self-purification, and submission,” he said in a message released on Monday.

“It’s a time when we thank Allah for his countless blessings and pledge to live our lives in a manner ordained by Him. Ramadan is also a month of sacrifice and charity-giving.”

Noting that this was the second Ramadan during the Covid-19 pandemic, Akram said his thoughts and prayers were with those “who have faced a difficult situation because of this deadly disease”.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this battle, unfortunately. May Allah rest their souls in peace and grant fortitude to the families and loved ones of the bereaved,” the ambassador said.

“On this day,” he said, “I also pay homage to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are passing through the yoke of the occupation.”

“During this Month we seek His blessings, and protection and commit ourselves to remain steadfast against hardships and calamities,” Akram said, adding: “I am sure that by His Grace, we will overcome this difficult time and be able to return to normal lives.”