UK inclusion of Pakistan to high-risk countries list not based on facts: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday said the United Kingdom’s decision to include Pakistan to its list of states that pose financial risks to the country because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing shortfalls was “not based on facts”.

In March, The Treasury included Pakistan and 20 other countries — including the tax haven Panama — in The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations, 2021.

Other countries in the list include Albania, Barbados, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cayman Islands, North Korea, Ghana, Iran, Jamaica, Mauritius, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Senegal, Syria, Uganda, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

The law came into force on March 26 through an amendment in The Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017.

In his statement, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri expressed the hope that London would “review its regulations in light of facts on ground and avoid politically motivated and misplaced measures”.