NATIONAL

UK inclusion of Pakistan to high-risk countries list not based on facts: FO

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday said the United Kingdom’s decision to include Pakistan to its list of states that pose financial risks to the country because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing shortfalls was “not based on facts”.

In March, The Treasury included Pakistan and 20 other countries — including the tax haven Panama — in The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations, 2021.

Other countries in the list include Albania, Barbados, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cayman Islands, North Korea, Ghana, Iran, Jamaica, Mauritius, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Senegal, Syria,  Uganda, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

The law came into force on March 26 through an amendment in The Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017.

In his statement, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri expressed the hope that London would “review its regulations in light of facts on ground and avoid politically motivated and misplaced measures”.

“Pakistan has a robust AML/CFT [anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism] regime in place,” he added.

“In particular, over last two years, we have taken unprecedented measures through a series of legislative, institutional and administrative actions in the domain of anti-money laundering and countering [the] financing of terrorism.”

“These actions, which have also been reported to FATF [Financial Action Task Force] and shared with the EU [European Union] have been widely acknowledged by the international community,” Chaudhri observed.

“The near completion of Pakistan’s FATF Action Plan through 24 out of 27 Action Items is a testament to Pakistan’s commitment and tangible actions in AML/CFT domain.”

In February, FATF President Marcus Pleyer said Islamabad had made “significant progress” but there remained “serious deficiencies” in mechanisms to plug money laundering and terrorism financing.

FATF had placed Pakistan on its “grey list” of countries with inadequate controls over terrorism financing in 2018, which made foreign firms more cautious about investing in Pakistan.

Previous articleThird Chinese Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac approved in Pakistan
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Third Chinese Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac approved in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A third Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, has been approved in Pakistan. It was developed by the firm Sinovac Biotech. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal Bhutto rejects PDM’s show-cause notice, demands ‘unconditional apology’

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday rejected the show-cause notices issued last week by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, and demanded...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA summons Tareen, son

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) directed estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen to appear on Tuesday (tomorrow) along...
Read more
NATIONAL

Slum dwellers map flood risks to stop evictions

KARACHI: Slum dwellers in Karachi have stopped the demolition of thousands of homes by mapping flood risks from clogged drains, offering a feasible solution...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC wants Maryam informed of arrest 10 days in advance

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to notify arrest warrants issued for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice...
Read more
NATIONAL

Terrorism charges dropped against policemen in murder

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday dropped terrorism charges against five Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials in the Osama Satti murder case. Satti...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

FIA summons Tareen, son

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) directed estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen to appear on Tuesday (tomorrow) along...

Slum dwellers map flood risks to stop evictions

LHC wants Maryam informed of arrest 10 days in advance

Terrorism charges dropped against policemen in murder

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.