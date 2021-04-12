Terrorism charges dropped against policemen in murder

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday dropped terrorism charges against five Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials in the Osama Satti murder case.

Satti was killed by ATS personnel after they claimed that he refused to stop his vehicle at a security checkpoint following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad. The postmortem report later revealed that Satti was shot several times at close range.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Shahrukh Arjumand approved applications filed by the accused against the inclusion of terrorism charges in the first information report (FIR).

The court also rejected a post-arrest bail request of one of the accused.

Subsequently, the court referred the matter to a district and sessions court to try the suspects for the murder.