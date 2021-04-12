NATIONAL

Rights activist passes away

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Journalist and human rights activist Ibn Abdur Rehman passed away in Lahore at the age of 90 on Monday morning.

In a tweet, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman said the journalist passed away of coronavirus. “Shocked and immeasurably saddened to hear of IA Rehman’s passing from Covid[-19],” she tweeted.

A regular contributor for Dawn, Abdur Rehman had served as the editor of now-defunct Pakistan Times between 1988 and 1990, before joining the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in the early 90s, first as director and later as secretary general.

He spent the presidency of military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq (1978–88) as the executive editor of weekly Viewpoint.

