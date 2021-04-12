Essay contest launched on Pak-China diplomatic relations

The Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) has launched an essay competition on the theme of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

The contest was launched through an official collaboration with the Chinese Consulate-General in Lahore.

In a virtual launching ceremony, IIRMR Chairman Muhammad Mehdi and President Yasir Habib Khan said that essay completion aimed to inculcate the sense of warmness and depth of Pak-China relations which opened many corridors of cooperation on various fronts, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Covid-19 bilateral coordination, educational joint mechanism, as well as synergic frameworks on agro-based technology, industrialization, people-to-people contact, cultural exchanges, B2B businesses, G2G joint ventures and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Lahore Deputy Consul General Peng Zheng Wu said that the Chinese Consulate-General would officially give cash prizes and appreciation certificate to winners.

“The essay competition is part of year-long mega celebrations of commemoration of the completion of 70 years of diplomatic ties officially being organized by Pakistan and China governments,” he added.

All Pakistanis, especially students and professionals within the country and abroad, are eligible to participate in the contest by showing their writing expressions on the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

Competition is open to the participation of women, Person with Disabilities (PWDs), transgenders, overseas Pakistanis and people hailing from marginalized classes particularly in South Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gwadar.