HEADLINES

Cleric arrested under suspicion of sexual molestation of minors: police

By News Desk

A cleric and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly molesting seminary students and filming the heinous acts for the last three years, Chakwal police reported on Monday.

The incidents occurred in a mosque in Dhoke Phulari village in Chakwal District, located in the jurisdiction of Tamman Police Station. Therein, it emerged that five students of the seminary – four girls and one boy – were the victims.

According to police officials, the incident of this continuous molestation only came to light after the cleric and his accomplice, who would record the criminal activities, had a disagreement. The matter had remained hidden for the last three years.

“Had the differences not developed between the two suspects and had the second suspect not come to us, these incidents would never have been uncovered,” said the district police officer while speaking to a local news outlet.

It was not clarified upon which matter the two had argued, but after the development of the difference, the accomplice came forward to the police with the videographic evidence.

He approached Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Talagang Sikandar Gondal and disclosed that his fellow cleric had sexually assaulted four girls and a boy, all aged between six to 12 years.

The video shown to the DSP only the cleric in the act, as the accomplice was hoping to incriminate his former partner in crime whilst getting off scot-free himself.

On seeing the evidence, the DSP summoned the boy who is now 14 years old, and the latter revealed that he had been sexually assaulted five times by the prayer leader.

Police subsequently arrested both the suspects. During preliminary investigation, the prime suspect confessed to having molested four minor girls aged between six and nine years.

Previous articleDiplomacy and Pakistan-India relations
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan to receive 15m vaccine doses: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of coronavirus vaccine under the COVAX scheme. Making the announcement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Protests erupt after TLP’s Saad Rizvi arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: The security forces have detained Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on Monday, according to the party leadership, leading to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Essay contest launched on Pak-China diplomatic relations

The Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) has launched an essay competition on the theme of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic...
Read more
HEADLINES

Peace in region can’t be established on dead bodies of Kashmiris: AJK President

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday said that while there is a great need and desire for peace...
Read more
NATIONAL

UK inclusion of Pakistan to high-risk countries list not based on facts: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday said the United Kingdom's decision to include Pakistan to its list of states that pose financial risks to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Third Chinese Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac approved in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A third Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, has been approved in Pakistan. It was developed by the firm Sinovac Biotech. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

A bleak outlook

US State Department has issued its report on human rights condition in different countries across the world. The report has also discussed Pakistan, in...

The untouchables

Anything but actual work

Remembering I.A. Rehman

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.