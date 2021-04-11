Qureshi leaves for two-day Germany visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for a two-day visit to Germany to discuss bilateral relations, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, the foreign minister said during the visit, he will apprise German leadership about the regional situation, Afghan peace dialogue and peace and security environment in South Asia.

He also expressed confidence that his visit will be “fruitful” for the country.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Qureshi is visiting the country on the invitation of his German counterpart, Heiko Maas. The visit, it said, is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. Maas had visited Pakistan in March 2019.

There, he will have delegation-level talks with Maas and the “entire gamut” of Pakistan-Germany relations will be reviewed and ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields will be discussed, the statement said.

Pakistan and Germany have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora, the statement added.

Berlin is Islamabad’s largest trading partner in the European Union (EU), the statement observed, recalling that Germany is also home to more than 100,000 Pakistan nationals.

The two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties and planning to “undertake a number of activities in this context”.