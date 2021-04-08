HEADLINES

SC expresses anger at Karachi commissioner’s report

Apex court orders demolition of Nasla Tower

By News Desk

Angered by the report of the Karachi commissioner, the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday said that it would remove the commissioner over the unresolved matter of the city’s encroachments and lack of development.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed resumed a hearing on the petitions against the encroachments in the city at Karachi Registry.

“You think we will take the deputy commissioner’s report seriously? What type of a report is this?” he asked the chief secretary. “It’s written everywhere that the report is awaited. Chief Secretary sahab remove such officers.”

Barrister Salahuddin, whilst speaking on behalf of the Kidney Hill residents, requested the court to direct the builder to compensate them for selling them encroachments, pointed out that the”maps for them were approved by the Sindh government”.

However, the CJP responded by saying the residents were not children and that one is fully aware of the details of land while buying houses.

After the apex court dismissed the request to grant Kidney Hill residents time before their encroachments are razed to the ground, it was presented a report by the city commissioner related to the YMCA Ground during the hearing.

The Karachi commissioner said that all pending work has been completed except for the installation of lights at the ground. He also presented a report on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Shahrah-e-Quaideen to the apex court.

The bench expressed dissatisfaction over the report compiled by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Holding the SBCA is responsible for all illegal constructions in Karachi, CJP Gulzar remarked there is no vacant land in PECHS. “Where did this land come from?” the chief justice asked.

The SBCA director general (DG) said that this land was spotted after the re-allotment of the road.

To this, the top judge remarked: “So does this mean that you would sell this land? What have you been doing? You will even allot Supreme Court building and CM House if you could.”

The building has not been constructed on any nullah as per Sindh Building Control Authority, the commissioner remarked.

The advocate general said that one side of the building is illegal and that would be demolished.

The SC therein ordered the demolition of residential building Nasla Tower on Karachi’s Shara-e-Quaideen.

Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Shara-e-Faisal and Shara-e-Quaideen.

