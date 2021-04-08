PIA to resume Bahrain flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced to resume direct services between Bahrain and Pakistan.

In a statement, the national flag carrier said initially, it will operate two flights a week between Manama and Lahore, starting May 5.

The development comes weeks after the airline — struggling to contain losses through restructuring or by bringing on board private partners — announced to increase the number of its international operations.

According to a spokesperson, the flights would be increased for Afghanistan and the Central Asian states of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The spokesperson had further said that the flag carrier would operate five flights a week between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the first phase. Whereas, in the second phase, the number would be increased to seven flights a day.