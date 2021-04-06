Primary, middle schools in covid-19 hotspots to remain closed till April 28

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Twitter that on-campus classes for grades from nursery to eighth at all private and government schools in Covid-19 affected cities will remain suspended until April 28.

Murad made the announcement after a meeting of health and education ministers at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which was chaired by the federal education minister.

He also identified the cities where the schools will stay closed: Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhawalpur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, TT Sindh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Sheikhupura.

Giving an update for students of classes nine to 12, Dr Raas said schools for these classes will be open only Monday and Thursday, starting April 19.

“All Examinations for Classes 9 through 12 and O/A Levels will be conducted as per schedule in Punjab,” he added.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said that schools would remain closed for grade 1 to 8 in areas affected by Covid-19 in the province till Eid-ul-Fitr.

The minister also said that classes for grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 would be allowed to resume from April 19 in a phased manner in light of the NCOC in order to enable students to get prepared for exams.

He directed the education department to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of the pandemic.

On the other hand, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that academic activities will be resumed from April 22 across the province.

Saeed Ghani said in a statement that the Sindh government had already made the announcement to halt regular classes from Class 1 to 8, however, the educational activities will be restored from April 22.

The district administration has the powers to take its own decisions after witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases. He said that the pandemic situation is under control in Sindh as no district is specifically affected by the virus.

The education minister said that the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in educational institutions stands at 2.6 per cent. He announced that the academic process from Class 9 to 12 will be continued and examinations will be held as per schedule.

Saeed Ghani reiterated that no student will be promoted to the next level without appearing in the examinations.