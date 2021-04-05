NATIONAL

Pakistan condoles loss of lives in Bangladesh ferry accident

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a launch capsized in Shitalakkhya River, Bangladesh.

In a tweet on Monday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Bangladesh and the bereaved families. “Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in a launch capsize in Shitalakkhya River, Bangladesh,” the FO said in a tweet.

“Heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Bangladesh and the bereaved families,” the FO said.

Earlier, a Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsya River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least 26 people dead and a few still missing, officials said.

21 bodies had been recovered on Monday. The ferry sank just after it departed from the industrial Narayanganj district, about 20 kilometres from Dhaka, to Munshiganj, said Mustain Billah, Narayanganj district administrator.

