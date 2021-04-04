NATIONAL

Imran sends Easter greetings to Christian community

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended Easter greetings to the Christian community.

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter,” he said in a tweet.

Easter is one of the religious festivals celebrated with traditional and religious zeal by Christians every year around the world. It is usually celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon marks the culmination of the 40 day period of fasting called Lent.

The festival is also called ‘the Resurrection’ as Christianity observes that Christ rose from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion. It is also considered a rebirth of Christ.

Easter brings happiness as people come together, feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the moments that they consider sacred and blessed.

It is the second biggest festival of the Christian community in a year which is celebrated with colourful traditional festivity.

