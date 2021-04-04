Covid-19 ICU figures at all-time high: minister

ISLAMABAD: The number of people treated in intensive care units (ICUs) across the country for coronavirus reached an all-time high, at 3,568, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Sunday.

The development came as the government portal reported 5,020 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 55,605 tests, receiving back a positivity rate of 9.02 percent.

“The need for strong enforcement of sop’s [standard operating procedures] is vital. Please take precautions and cooperate with administration in their enforcement efforts,” Umar said in a tweet.

Yesterday there were 3468 covid patients on critical care in Pakistan yesterday. This is the highest number since covid started. The need for strong enforcement of sop’s is vital. Please take precautions and cooperate with administration in their enforcement efforts — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 4, 2021

The country has recorded 14,778 deaths and 687,908 infections since the pandemic began. Around two-thirds of ventilators and 80 percent of oxygenated beds are occupied in hospitals in major cities, according to officials.

As the number of cases soars, the federal government has imposed a ban on public gatherings, sports events, and wedding ceremonies.

Emergency wards of hospitals in Lahore and Islamabad have been filled to capacity with coronavirus patients, according to health workers.

“We are increasing the capacity of our hospitals […] but no matter how much we increase capacity, if cases continue to rise as they are currently, it will create pressure that will not be easy for our hospitals to handle,” Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan said last week during a visit to major hospitals in Islamabad.

Several neighborhoods in both cities have been placed under strict lockdowns. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out a general lockdown while acknowledging the country was going through a third wave of the pandemic.

“We have to adopt a balanced policy where the spread of the virus can be prevented and where the poor man and the country’s economy are least affected,” he told a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The government has opted for “smart lockdowns” — short-term, targeted restrictions imposed often at neighbourhood level — to try to tame the disease while keeping the economy afloat.

While federal and provincial governments have announced restrictions on gatherings, public transportation, and mask mandates, the measures have largely not been enforced.

The prime minister said he would direct the government to reinforce the mask mandates.