CEC to decide on polling in locked down areas in Daska constituency

LAHORE: Punjab Election Commissioner Ghulam Israr Khan on Sunday said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will himself decide on the issue of polling in neighbourhoods under smart quarantine in NA-75 constituency of Daska where the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold a by-election on April 10 following the directives of Supreme Court (C).

The announcement comes days after the top court rejected the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi against the ECP directives to conduct re-election in the entire constituency after suspicions that the results of the by-poll held February 19 may have been falsified.

20 per cent area in the constituency has been under smart restrictions due to a spike in cases of coronavirus there.

In this regard, ECP secretary Dr Akhtar Nazir has directed a letter be written to the commission on the matter.

CEC Raja reached Lahore from Karachi to chair an important meeting of the regulator related to the by-poll.