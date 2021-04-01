NATIONAL

PHC lifts TikTok ban

PTA chief says in talks with TikTok management to permanently block accounts uploading indecent content

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday lifted the ban on TikTok and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure “immoral content” is not uploaded to the popular video-sharing application.

The telecommunication regulator had blocked access to the application last month after a PHC order on private complaint claiming the social media application was spreading indecent content.

During the proceedings on Thursday, PTA chief Tariq Gandapur informed PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid the regulator took up the issue with the company. Following which, he said, the platform had also hired a focal person for content policy who will monitor all objectionable and illegal content uploaded to the platform.

Gandapur further said PTA had also talked to the TikTok management regarding permanently blocking accounts that continually upload such content.

Reacting to the ruling, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry cautioned the judiciary against “taking decisions that may affect the economic future of Pakistan”.

“We need a framework to encourage international companies to make Pakistan their investment hub,” he said in a tweet.

PTA had banned the app in October, but restored it within 10 days after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading “obscenity and immorality.”

The regulator said the social media company had agreed to moderate accounts in accordance with the country’s regulations.

At the time, a TikTok representative in Pakistan said strong safeguards were in place to keep inappropriate content off the platform.

“In Pakistan, we have grown our local-language moderation team, and have mechanisms to report and remove [the] content in violation of our community guidelines,” the representative said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity and fun.”

TikTok has been one of the most-downloaded apps in the country behind WhatsApp and Facebook.

Previous articleNew coronavirus infections soar to nine-month high
Next articleUS envoy Kerry heads to India to try and lift ‘climate ambition’
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

US, Saudi participate in PAF drill

ISLAMABAD: The air forces of the United States and Saudi Arabia are participating in a two-week drill organised by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab, KP CMs restrict activities after staffers test positive

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa restricted their schedules after several cases of coronavirus were reported from their offices, it emerged Thursday. Reports...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC orders to remove Khuhro’s name from ECL

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the federal government to remove Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro’s name from the Exit...
Read more
NATIONAL

New coronavirus infections soar to nine-month high

ISLAMABAD: A surge of new coronavirus cases is taking a heavy toll in Pakistan as it reported 4,974 new infections on Thursday -- the...
Read more
NATIONAL

CanSino says Covid-19 shot may be less effective over time

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: A day after the first batch of CanSino Covid-19 vaccines that the government purchased from China arrived in Islamabad, the manufacturer said the efficacy rate...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECC approves formation of National Export Development Board: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US envoy Kerry heads to India to try and lift ‘climate...

NEW DELHI: US climate envoy John Kerry will hold talks with Indian leaders during an Asian tour starting on Thursday in an effort to...

PHC lifts TikTok ban

New coronavirus infections soar to nine-month high

England’s Roy joins IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad as Marsh replacement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.