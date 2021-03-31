CITY

Sindh CM appears before court in fake accounts case

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday in connection with the fake accounts case.

During the proceedings, other suspects including Abdul Ghani Majeed and Khursheed Anwar Jamali were also present.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor requested the court to issue arrest warrants against those accused who did not appear before the court. The counsels for the absent suspects said: “This is the first hearing and some parties may not have received call-up notices.”

Following the hearing, Shah also talked to the media saying he will not resign from his office as he has not committed any crime.

He said the coronavirus is a deadly disease but the federal government has administered the shots to a small number of people. He revealed the Sindh government has released funds to procure additional jabs.

Shah was summoned by the court in an allegedly illegal contracts and money laundering reference. The NAB addressed the court’s concerns and submitted a record of 66-volume, including testimonies of witnesses.

Shah and Jamali are among the 17 suspects nominated in the reference.

Previous articleGovt directed to fix price of privately imported vaccine shots
Next articleFirst batch of purchased CanSino vaccines arrives
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Govt directed to fix price of privately imported vaccine shots

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the federal government to fix within a week the price of Covid-19 vaccine jabs imported by...
Read more
KARACHI

Three Karachi neighbourhoods under smart quarantine

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday imposed targeted lockdowns in three sub-divisions of Karachi in view of an uptick in Covid-19 cases there. A notification said...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC seeks mechanism to monitor substance consumption in restaurants

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the provincial government to devise a mechanism to monitor the use of shisha and other such...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC extends PPP leader’s bail in NAB case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan in a wealth beyond means...
Read more
KARACHI

Section 144 imposed in Quetta to arrest Covid-19 infections

QUETTA: The district administration on Monday imposed Section 144 in Quetta for 15 days with immediate effect to ban all public gatherings in the...
Read more
KARACHI

NADRA centres to distribute Covid-19 vaccination certificates

KARACHI: National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) on Sunday said that Covid-19 vaccination certificates can be collected from all three mega centres in Karachi. Nadra Sindh...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Sindh CM appears before court in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday in connection with the fake accounts case. During the...

Govt directed to fix price of privately imported vaccine shots

Biden nominates Pakistan-origin Muslim for federal judgeship

Afganistan welcomes Pakistan-India detente

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.