Sindh CM appears before court in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday in connection with the fake accounts case.

During the proceedings, other suspects including Abdul Ghani Majeed and Khursheed Anwar Jamali were also present.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor requested the court to issue arrest warrants against those accused who did not appear before the court. The counsels for the absent suspects said: “This is the first hearing and some parties may not have received call-up notices.”

Following the hearing, Shah also talked to the media saying he will not resign from his office as he has not committed any crime.

He said the coronavirus is a deadly disease but the federal government has administered the shots to a small number of people. He revealed the Sindh government has released funds to procure additional jabs.

Shah was summoned by the court in an allegedly illegal contracts and money laundering reference. The NAB addressed the court’s concerns and submitted a record of 66-volume, including testimonies of witnesses.

Shah and Jamali are among the 17 suspects nominated in the reference.