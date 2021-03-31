Murad suggests two-week ban on inter-provincial public transport

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday requested the federal government to ban inter-provincial transport for two weeks in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

In a conversation with reporters outside an accountability court in Islamabad where he had gone in connection with the fake accounts case, Shah said this was the only way the spread of the disease could be arrested.

“I am not saying there should be no inter-provincial transport for a year. Only a two-week break can break the transmission cycle,” he said.

The chief minister was of the view that there was no concept of a “smart lockdown”. “Either there is a lockdown or no lockdown,” he argued.

He said Sindh had more ventilators than any other province, adding vaccine procurement plans were in the pipeline.

He informed the provincial government was contemplating purchasing a single-dose vaccine. “But first we will have to check the efficacy of this vaccine,” he said.

When a reporter asked if there was pressure on him to resign because of his claimed involvement in the case, Shah said why should he resign when the case itself was fabricated.

“Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders who have resigned from their posts must have done something wrong,” he insisted, and added: “Even I am not aware what charges have been included in the reference filed against me.”

The chief minister said it was unfortunate that the reference pertained to a plant that was generating 100 percent electricity.

“It is due to this plant that load-shedding hours in the province have come down by two to three hours,” he said, and added: “The Sindh government has tried to ensure that this plant keeps functioning so that electricity could be provided to the consumers at cheaper rates.”

He urged the opposition parties to forge unity in their ranks. “Forget who is cultivating a relationship with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) or any other party. The only thing that should be our priority is the situation the country is going through presently.”

Murad said the blame-game between the PPP and the PML-N should come an end.