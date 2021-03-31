Gilani nominates Farooq Naik, Azam Tarar on judges appointment body

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in Senate Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has nominated Senator Farooq Hamid Naik of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to represent the opposition in the Parliamentary Committee on the appointment of judges in the superior courts.

Leader of the opposition in the upper house of the Parliament, Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani has forwarded the names of both the senators to the Senate secretary, said a press release.

PPP senior leader Yousaf Raza Gillani was elected as leader of the opposition in the Senate recently, leading to cracks within the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

On condition of anonymity, a source in the PML-N had informed Pakistan Today that a large group of lawmakers within the PML-N have asked the party leadership to part ways with the PPP.

According to details, the appointment of Gillani as the leader of the opposition has angered the PML-N group, led by Khwaja Mohammad Asif, Khwaja Saad Rafique and some others.

The group, having a history of acrimony with the PPP, had asked the PML-N leadership not to be fooled by the PPP anymore.

“The angry group says that PPP’s conduct is spreading frustration among the PML-N lawmakers and workers. They say that due to the PPP’s betrayal, the PML-N is losing its political status and public charm, and becoming a laughing stock,” the source had said.

The source had added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has proved its political acumen by using the PPP while the PML-N is being fooled and proved immature.

“The angry group says that due to the political moves of Imran Khan, the PPP is enjoying perks in the government while it also has the top slot as an opposition party. They say that the PPP breaks its promise at every occasion,” the source had said.

“The group has asked the PML-N leadership to adopt a clear strategy and part ways with the PPP so as the fight against the PTI could be waged.”

Ahsan Iqbal, a senior leader of the PML-N, had said that the PPP has hurt his party and it has formed a separate alliance apart from the PDM.

During a press conference, Ahsan had claimed that the PPP has formed a new alliance with the BAP, Jamaat-e-Islami and ANP. “We are saddened by what the PPP has done. Yousaf Raza Gilani became a senator with the votes of the PML-N but the PPP borrowed senators from the government and got Gilani elected as the leader of the opposition,” Ahsan Iqbal had said.

He had said that now the whole of Pakistan is suffering due to the PTI government. He had said South Punjab was to become a province in 90 days but not even its name has been given so far.

“$500 million are being borrowed from the IMF to run the Pakistani economy. The Pakistani financial institutions are being mortgaged for the sake of the IMF,” he had criticised the government.

He had said that the Higher Education Commission has been attacked. The PML-N will challenge the mini-budget and the Higher Education Ordinance in a court, he had concluded.