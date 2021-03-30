No military solution in Afghanistan: Qureshi

DUSHANBE/ISLAMABAD: The stakeholders have agreed there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan that is forcing record numbers of people from their homes, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to reporters, Qureshi, who is in Dushanbe to attend the 9th Heart of Asia–Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference, said: “Pakistan has been making efforts for years now to explain that there is no military solution to the decades-old conflict between the West and the Taliban.”

The theme of the conference is “Strengthening Consensus for Peace and Development.” During the ministerial conference, the foreign minister will deliver a statement highlighting Pakistan’s positive contributions to the Afghan peace process and its support for Afghanistan’s development and connectivity within the regional framework.

During his conversation, Qureshi observed the world is well aware of Pakistan’s efforts for durable peace in Afghanistan. Islamabad, he said, is “keeping an eye on the future”.

He further said he spoke to his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of the conference and, during the talks, the Afghan peace process too came under discussion.

Later today, Qureshi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

The meeting comes on the heel of a proposal from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who is expected to announce a new presidential election within six months under a peace plan he will put forward as a counter-offer to the Pakistan-brokered US proposal that he rejects.

Ghani will unveil his proposal at an international gathering in Turkey in April, signalling his refusal to accept Washington’s plan for his elected government to be replaced by an interim administration.

But he will participate only if Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhunzada, or Mullah Yaqub — the son of the militants’ late founder, Mullah Omar — attends, Reuters reported.

Washington, which agreed last year to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 after nearly two decades of war, is pressing for a peace deal to end fighting between the government and the Taliban.

Talks between the Afghan sides in Qatar have stalled.

The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, are seeking to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul and reimpose their brand of rule.

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been circulating a proposal which would replace the Kabul government with an interim administration. But Ghani has voiced vehement opposition to any solution that requires his government to step aside for unelected successors.

“The counterproposal which we are going to present at the Istanbul meeting would be to call for early presidential elections if the Taliban agree on a ceasefire,” one senior government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Another Afghan government official said: “The president would never agree to step aside and any future government should be formed through a democratic process, not a political deal.”

A third senior official also said Ghani’s proposal would include possible early elections, although he did not specify the time frame. The third official said Ghani had already shared his road map with Khalilzad.

PAKISTAN, INDIA FOREIGN MINISTERS MAY MEET:

The conference, among others, is also being attended by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The participation of both the ministers at the conference has sparked speculation of a possible meeting between the two leaders amidst recent peace overtures between the two neighbours. But Qureshi on Monday said no meeting has been “finalised or requested” so far with Jaishankar. Last week, Jaishankar also did not give a specific reply to questions on whether he will meet Qureshi on the sidelines of the event, The Hindu reported.

The meeting, if takes place, represents a thawing in bilateral ties, which have been frozen since a 2019 suicide bombing in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) blamed on Pakistan and India’s decision later that year to strip the disputed region’s autonomous status in order to bind it closer to India.

But over the past few weeks, the two governments have made tentative efforts to re-engage and calm the borders as they struggle to extricate their countries from the worst economic downturn ever amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

About a month after the armies of Pakistan and India agreed to observe a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), Bloomberg revealed the months-long talks that preceded the landmark announcement were brokered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The cease-fire, the report which cited sources said, is only the beginning of a larger roadmap to forge a lasting peace between the arch-rival neighbours.

The next step in the process involves both sides reinstating high commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad, who were pulled in August 2019 after Pakistan protested India’s move to revoke the semi-autonomous status of occupied Kashmir.

The reinstatement of the envoys will be followed by the hard part: Talks on resuming trade and a lasting resolution on Kashmir.