‘Sick’ Maryam, Fazl suspend political activities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are suffering from fever and have suspended all political activities for four days, their parties said on Sunday.

Fazl, who also heads Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has been suffering from the fever for the past two days,” a report said citing JUI-F sources. “He is currently residing at his Dera Ismail Khan residence.”

It further said Fazl had sent his sample for coronavirus testing but the result came back negative.

“He has suspended political activities [for the time being] as he is unwell,” said sources. “Doctors have advised him to rest.”

On the other hand, Maryam too has caught “high fever” and is experiencing severe pain in her throat, said the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“Maryam has suspended her political activities for four days,” she said in a statement. “She has also gotten herself tested for coronavirus.”

Aurangzeb said Maryam has been advised by her doctor to take rest, adding she attended a Lahore High Court (LHC) hearing the other day despite being sick.