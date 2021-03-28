CITY

Man booked for not wearing a mask

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Lahore police booked late on Saturday a man for not wearing a face mask in public as the Punjab government ramped up efforts to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curtail Covid-19.

The case against Muhammad Javed was registered under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance, 2020 at the Islampura police station.

Commenting on the development, Lahore police chief Ghulam Muhammad Dogar warned action would be taken against those found flouting coronavirus restrictions.

The development was reported hours after Lahore Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Usman warned that those found without a face covering at a public place will be sent behind bars. The order will be effective from today, he told a local publication.

In view of a third wave of the coronavirus, the district administration has “decided to launch a crackdown from March 28 against all those not wearing masks, besides flouting other SOPs,” Usman had said.

“Simply, we have been left with no option but to arrest all those found without masks on the city roads, markets, hospitals, parks, shops, and malls.”

Avatar
Staff Report

