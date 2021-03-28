NATIONAL

Imran wishes Hindu community ‘very happy’ Holi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wished the Hindu community “a very happy, the festival of colors”.

Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours,” he wrote.

In his message, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said the occasion was “an opportunity to share happiness.”

“We have to share happiness and work together for the development of Pakistan,” Sanjrani said in a statement on Sunday before commending the Hindu community for playing a “vital role in the development of the country.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his greetings to the minority community.

In a statement, Bilawal said the festival of colours was a symbol of sharing joys, unity and peace. He also appreciated the role of minorities in nation-building and assured that the PPP would continue to empower and protect the weaker segments of the society.

Holi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month and marks the start of spring. This year, the Hindu community across the globe is celebrating the national holiday on Sunday (today) and Monday.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.

