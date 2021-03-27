PPP’s strategy 

That the harmonious alliance between the PML(N) and the PPP would come to an abrupt end was perhaps an undeniable eventuality given the political history they share. This is not the first time both parties have danced this dance of aligning common interests until they diverge and one is stabbed in the back by the other. The recently held Senate election has proven to be the straw that broke the camel’s back; making the future of the opposition-led multi-party alliance, the PDM, quite uncertain. Yousaf Raza Gillani caused a major upset to the PTI by beating its candidate from Islamabad Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, only to be dished back much of the same at the hands of the powers-that-be, losing the contest for chairman, despite having the full support of the PML(N) throughout, and thereby, the numbers required. Quite understandably then, the PML(N) wanted its candidate to become Leader of the Opposition in the Senate but much to its anger and dismay, the PPP, with the support of 31 Senators successfully got Gillani the only remaining meaningful seat in the Upper House.

Cracks in the PDM first appeared over the matter of resigning from assemblies en masse and going for a long march to the capital, a strategy the PML(N) and JU(F) were keen on executing, but for which the PPP was reluctant as the latter has more to lose as it heads the Sindh government and is the largest opposition party in the Senate. Then there are the fresh allegations of the PPP being in bed with the enemy, namely the establishment, with the party leadership cutting some deal to get relief in corruption cases while also some more political legroom to become a party no longer restricted to Sindh. While much of this can be construed as conjecture, it has hurt the unity within the PDM, which had so far shown resilience, with both sides understanding that the effectiveness of the alliance was largely reliant on putting up a united front against the government. With the PPP trying to take the conservative approach of bringing a no-confidence motion in Parliament first before going for the alternate hastier plan, the PDM will not pack the same punch as it has for the past year. However, considering how all major parties within the PDM are interdependent, with each bringing something unique to the table, to call it the end would be premature.