Pakistan cricket players depart for South Africa

The Pakistan limited-overs squad left for South Africa on a chartered flight on Friday to play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals, according to a news outlet.

According to the report, the 34-member squad, including 21 players and 13 officials, departed while 10 members of the Test squad will leave for Zimbabwe on April 12.

Earlier, the selection committee and team management had replaced Saud Shakeel with Asif Ali in the ODI squad due to fitness issue. Asif is already part of the T20I squad.

In South Africa, Pakistan will play three ODIs from April 2 to 7 and four T20Is from April 10 to 16 before departing for Zimbabwe to play three T20Is and two Tests.

Squads:

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir.

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir.

Test: Babar Azam (captain), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan.