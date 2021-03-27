Maryam submits surety bond in land allotment case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday submitted a surety bond of Rs1 million for bail in an illegal land allotment case.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted interim pre-arrest bail to Maryam in an inquiry of alleged illegal acquisition of land at Jati Umra initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On the day, a division bench of the high court headed by Justice Sarfraz Dogar, admitting ad-interim pre-arrest bail of Maryam Nawaz till April 12, also sought a reply from the anti-corruption watchdog by the same day.

The bench had also ordered Maryam to furnish bail bonds of Rs1 million.

It had further ordered the PML-N leader to join the NAB investigation as and when required by the investigation officer.

“The Sharif family got thousands of kanals of land adjacent to its Jati Umra residence declared residential area in 2014 and former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema played an important role in this respect,” the NAB reference states.

Noorul Amin Mengal, former Lahore DCO, a post now abolished, has also been included in the investigation, reports said.

NAB has nominated deposed premier Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam as prime suspects in the case. Shehbaz’s son Suleman, who is absconding in the United Kingdom, and other family members are among the 16 suspects in this case.

Maryam has been on bail in the CSM case since November 2019. Nawaz has been in London since November 2019, for his medical treatment after securing bail in the CSM and Al-Azizia Mills corruption cases, in which he was serving a seven-year sentence in Kot Lakhpat prison.