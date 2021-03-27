NATIONAL

Maryam submits surety bond in land allotment case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday submitted a surety bond of Rs1 million for bail in an illegal land allotment case.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted interim pre-arrest bail to Maryam in an inquiry of alleged illegal acquisition of land at Jati Umra initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On the day, a division bench of the high court headed by Justice Sarfraz Dogar, admitting ad-interim pre-arrest bail of Maryam Nawaz till April 12, also sought a reply from the anti-corruption watchdog by the same day.

The bench had also ordered Maryam to furnish bail bonds of Rs1 million.

It had further ordered the PML-N leader to join the NAB investigation as and when required by the investigation officer.

“The Sharif family got thousands of kanals of land adjacent to its Jati Umra residence declared residential area in 2014 and former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema played an important role in this respect,” the NAB reference states.

Noorul Amin Mengal, former Lahore DCO, a post now abolished, has also been included in the investigation, reports said.

NAB has nominated deposed premier Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam as prime suspects in the case. Shehbaz’s son Suleman, who is absconding in the United Kingdom, and other family members are among the 16 suspects in this case.

Maryam has been on bail in the CSM case since November 2019. Nawaz has been in London since November 2019, for his medical treatment after securing bail in the CSM and Al-Azizia Mills corruption cases, in which he was serving a seven-year sentence in Kot Lakhpat prison.

Previous articleMaryam berates PPP for ‘sacrificing’ PDM for ‘inconsequential’ Senate post
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Maryam berates PPP for ‘sacrificing’ PDM for ‘inconsequential’ Senate post

LAHORE: A day after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani was declared as opposition leader in Senate, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tougher restrictions if Covid-19 situation doesn’t improve: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Asad Umar pleaded with people on Tuesday to abide by coronavirus guidelines to avoid greater restrictions in the face...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asif moves LHC for bail in NAB cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Saturday approached Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking post-arrest bail in cases pertaining to assets beyond...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran congratulates Hasina as Bangladesh turns 50

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on her country's golden jubilee and invited her to visit Pakistan. In a letter...
Read more
NATIONAL

HEC chairman removed after suggestion to halve tenure

ISLAMABAD: The government removed Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairperson Dr Tariq Banuri with immediate effect on Friday, days after a meeting of the cabinet...
Read more
NATIONAL

Climate change set to drive more deadly heat in South Asia, including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Deadly heatwaves in South Asia -- including Pakistan -- are likely to become more common in the future, with the region’s exposure to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran congratulates Hasina as Bangladesh turns 50

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on her country's golden jubilee and invited her to visit Pakistan. In a letter...

PML-N leader among 160 booked for aerial firing

India batting great Tendulkar contracts Covid-19 as new cases surge

HEC chairman removed after suggestion to halve tenure

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.