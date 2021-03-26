Gillani appointed leader of the opposition in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani has been appointed as opposition leader in Senate on Friday, says a notification.

The Senate Secretariat has issued notification of Gillani’s appointment as Senate Opposition Leader.

Moreover, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani declared Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as leader of the opposition in the House. It emerged that Gilani had managed to secure 30 votes for the slot.

INP reported that even four independents Senator Ahmed Khan, Senator Kuhda Babar and Naseebullah Bazai had thrown their weight behind him. These independents had nominated Senator Dilawar Khan as their parliamentary leader, it was reported.

According to reports, the above-mentioned Senators all would sit on the opposition benches as independents.

Azam Nazir Tarar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, has so far managed to win the support of 28 Senators.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had said that her party representative Azam Nazir Tarar will be the leader of the opposition in the Senate.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday last, Maryam Nawaz had made it clear that the opposition leader in Senate will be from her party as it was decided “in principle” at the PDM huddle ahead of elections for chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.

She said when the leaders of the 10-party alliance met at Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s residence, they decided to support Yousuf Raza Gilani for Senate chairman, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for deputy chairman, and a PML-N candidate for the leader of the opposition slots.

“Winning or losing Senate chairman poll was not discussed as a factor for any change in the decision,” she maintained, further reinforcing reports of rifts within the anti-government alliance.

Earlier in the day, Yousaf Raza Gillani along with the PPP leaders Rubina Khalid and Sherry Rehman had filed the application along with the signatures of a majority of the house members.

The Pakistan People’s Party claimed to gain the support of four independent senators, namely Senator, Ahmed Khan, Senator Kehda Babar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai and Senator Dilawar Khan.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) had announced to support PML-N candidate Azam Nazir Tarar for the Opposition Leader in Senate slot, while the Pakistan People’s Party had fielded its candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani for the slot.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday while citing Article 69 of the Constitution which bars courts from inquiring into the proceedings of the parliament, had dismissed Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani’s plea against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s election.

The court in its 13-page verdict had said that the petition to declare Senate chairman election results null and void, filed by Farooq H Naek of PPP on behalf of Gillani, is beyond the jurisdiction of the court.

Responding to the verdict, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had stated the polling process at a polling station cannot be described as parliamentary proceedings, adding that the PPP will exercise its legitimate right to go to an elevated forum for seeking justice under the principle that a presiding officer has no right to engineer the polling process and results.

He had said that the PPP believes in parliamentary and constitutional supremacy, admitting that the Constitution bars calling into question the proceedings of the parliament. “However,” he added, “this was not a proceeding of the parliament”.

He termed the so-called theft of Senate chairmanship as a “litmus test” for the democratic system, expressing the fear that such manipulations may occur again in the future.

He had maintained that the PPP candidate, Yousaf Raza Gillani, had a legal right to the position of Senate chairman. Bilawal underscored that the PPP had the right to knock on elevated forums and that the theft would not be allowed to stand.

On March 12, the ruling PTI-backed candidates grabbed the top slots of the Senate in a controversial contest. In the polls, incumbent Senate Chairman Sanjrani was re-elected. He defeated Gillani, a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an opposition parties’ alliance.

98 senators had exercised their right to vote, out of which seven votes – most of which cast in favour of Gillani – were rejected. Sanjrani who had received 48 votes as opposed to 42 votes of Gillani was later declared the winner by the presiding officer.